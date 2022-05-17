Hedgewar's Speech Isn’t About RSS Or His Own Life, Will Remain In Textbooks: BC Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister on the Hedgewar speech matter has issued a statement. The state education minister said, “Hedgewar's speech is about who to idealise. It doesn't say anything about RSS or his own life. No one read the speech. People protesting to protest. Only opposing because Hedgewar said this.”

The matter came into the limelight as Hedgewar’s speech has been added in the academic book by the Textbook Revision Committee. On May 16, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh defended the inclusion of a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the Kannada language textbook for class 10th.

“Our focus is on promoting the RSS ideology from which students can derive inspiration on patriotism and nationalism. Those who have been criticising our move should go through the content first and then come for a debate,” state education minister said.

“Some people oppose it as they wish to insert their own ideology into textbooks. There is no question of removing Hedgewar’s speech from the textbook. The book has already gone for print. Changes in textbook content is an evolving process. Experts do suggest changes from time to time which have to be in­­c­o­rporated. As per Christian hi­story, the Earth was flat. Sh­ould we continue that,” he as­ked, justifying the inclusion of Hedgewar’s speech.

Minister highlights ‘Bhagat Singh content not removed’

He said it is necessary for young minds to embrace an inspirational ideology instead of merely taking individuals as their role models. “Innumerable leaders have shaped their lives by following the RSS founder’s ideology, including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Many reports doing rounds on social media claim that the content of Bhagat Singh has been removed. The state education minister denied any such move. He said, “Some people oppose it as they wish to insert their own ideology into textbooks. There is no question of removing Hedgewar’s speech from the textbook. The book has already gone for print.”