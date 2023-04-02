Here's UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Unique Plan To Bring Dropout Students Back To School

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the 'Sharda' program (School Har Din Aayein) on Saturday to find and re-admit dropout students. The initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government comes in addition to launching the "School Chalo Abhiyan". Notably, under the Right of Free and Compulsory Education to Children Act, 2009, there is a provision that children in the age group of 6-14 years who are out of school, should be identified and enrolled in age-appropriate classes and special training should be arranged for those children.

Effectively implementing this provision, CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government laid down instructions from time to time to run the 'Sharda' program under the director of the District Magistrate.

The order issued by the Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said, “There is a provision for re-admission of all out-of-school children under the ‘Sharda’ program. Children who are “out of school” can be divided into two categories – children who have never been enrolled in school and children who were earlier enrolled in the school but due to some reason left the school without completing their education i.e. dropped out.”

According to the instructions, school principals, teachers, shikshamitras, instructors, and each BTC trainee will conduct a household survey to identify out-of-school children and enroll them in classes that are appropriate for their age.

Campaign to be conducted in two phases

Sources said that schools will conduct a campaign in two phases in the academic session 2023-24. In the first phase, children will be identified and enrolled in age-appropriate classes from April 1, 2023, to May 15, 2023, while in the second phase, identification and enrollment of children of families affected by brick kiln mines and seasonal migration in age-appropriate classes will be done from July 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023.

According to the instructions, the first assessment, which is known as a baseline assessment of all out-of-school children enrolled for special training in classes 2 to 8, will take place through the Sharda app after 15 days of identification. The second assessment will be done in October, the third assessment in January, and the fourth assessment in March. Later, based on the results of the assessment, a teaching plan will be prepared by the nodal teacher for the education of the nominated out-of-school children.

Besides these two campaigns, the identification of out-of-school children with special needs will also be carried out simultaneously, which would be followed by their enrollment in age-appropriate classes. The 'Sharda' program will provide migration certificates to the migrating children so that the child can be enrolled in the school nearest to the place of migration.

The designated nodal teacher will monitor the attendance of students. The initiative will bring students into the mainstream. Students will be linked to social security schemes. Arrangements will be made to provide special training to out-of-school children enrolled in age-appropriate classes in schools on the basis of the ‘Sharda’ Curriculum. For this, the nodal teacher has been trained at the block level. Monitoring of 20 schools will be done every month by special educators and information regarding identification, enrollment, evaluation, and attendance of out-of-school children will be uploaded through the Sharda app.

(With agency inputs)