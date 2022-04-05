Highlight Historical Figures Through Books, Films Without Changing Curriculum: Min Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, April 4 pitched for highlighting the lives and achievements of forgotten historical figures through films and books to inspire future generations, without rewriting history. Speaking at the screening of 'Vidrohi', a serial based on the life of Odiya warrior Buxi Jagabandhu, Shah said he can count at least 2,000 inspirational historical figures.

"Do not get into a controversy by rewriting history. Highlight the achievements of 300-400 such personalities who can inspire future generations," he said.

He said there were at least 30 empires in Indian history that set new standards of administration on all parameters, including welfarism, economy, defence and rationalism.

"Do not touch history curriculum for the moment. Who can stop someone from writing a book and releasing a serial. We should not have any inferiority complex about the country's past," Shah said.

A civilisation which forgets its ancestors cannot last long, he said. It was unfortunate that historians didn't do justice and wrote history in such a manner that the pride of the country's past and culture could not be awakened, he said.

Screening of Vidrohi: Highlights

The screening of the serial was organised by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, and several Union ministers attended the event.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said, "Honoured that HM Shri @AmitShah, parliamentary colleagues and other distinguished personalities took out their valuable time to watch the special screening of #Vidrohi, a heroic saga on the life journey of the fearless son of Odisha -- Buxi Jugabandhu." One of the earliest freedom fighters of India, the valiant Buxi Jugabandhu was the protagonist of the Paika rebellion of 1817, deemed as one of the first armed mutiny against colonial injustice, tyranny and oppression, the minister said.

"I compliment the team of #Vidrohi for showcasing the valour of the land of Lord Jagannath and its role in sowing the seeds of independence. Informative, captivating and entertaining, #Vidrohi is available on @DisneyPlusHS and is a must-watch for all," he added.