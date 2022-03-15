Hijab Ban: Karnataka Students Protest HC Verdict, Boycott Exams

In a massive development over the ongoing hijab row, the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning upheld the hijab ban, saying that wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and that students must adhere to guidelines issued by the government and school authorities. The plea filed by Muslim female students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges has been dismissed by the Court. Meanwhile, the court's decision has created a tense situation across the state of Karnataka as students of Surapura Taluk Kembavi Govt PU College students voluntarily boycotted the class. These students had a preparatory examination today, and they boycotted after the verdict was pronounced.

Hijab Ban Verdict: Karnataka students protest HC Verdict, boycott exams

Notably, the students said that they will discuss the issue with their parents and make a decision if they have to attend the classes without wearing a hijab. According to reports, as many as 35 students have boycotted the examinations as they refused to follow the High Court's decision and walked out of the preparatory examination. Students have demanded, saying that they will "write exams wearing a hijab, and if they ask us to remove the hijab, we will not write exams."

On Tuesday, the bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi assembled in the courtroom to announce the judgment. Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi stated that the bench formulated a few questions like whether wearing a hijab is an essential religious practise in Islam and whether the Government Order of February 5 was issued without any application of mind. The court announced that the wearing of the hijab by Muslim women is not a part of essential religious practise under Islam.

However, it is clear that the petitioners are not at all satisfied with the high court's decision and they are likely to approach the Supreme Court. This was revealed by Anas Tanwir, who is an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court and who met some of the Muslim girl students that have been affected by the HC order. Tanwir said, "These girls have not lost hope in the courts and constitution."

Meanwhile, reacting to the HC order, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for peace and harmony. He said, "All students should follow the high court order and should not boycott classes or examinations." "We will have to abide by the court orders and will take strict action against those who would take law and order into their own hands," Bommai said.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock