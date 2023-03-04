Hijab Not Allowed For Karnataka PUC Exams, Edu Minister Says It 'doesn't Count As Uniform'

Amid the ongoing controversy over wearing hijab in classrooms and examination centers, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that students appearing for the Pre-University Examinations starting from March 9 will not be permitted to wear hijab. The Department of Pre-University Examinations is slated to hold the Karnataka I and II PUC exams 2023 from March 9 to 29.

Hijab does not count as uniform: Nagesh

“Rules have to be followed. The educational institutions and the government are acting as per the set rules,” Minister of School Education and Literacy & Sakala of Karnataka Nagesh told reporters.

“Students are supposed to write exams in uniform, and hijab does not count as uniform, so those who wear hijab and attend the exam centres will not be permitted to take the board exams,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that, owing to the hijab restrictions in the exam centres, some students failed to attend the II PU examinations in the previous academic year. This year the exam will be conducted from March 9, 2023 to March 29, 2023.

Hijab plea hearing in Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud notified the court during the previous hearing of the hijab row case that a bench will be convened and the matter would be considered. Now that the SC has made its judgment, it has been determined that students will not be permitted to wear headscarves to the PUC Test in Karnataka.

Notably, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) released the final Karnataka 2nd PUC time table 2023 on November 28, 2022 through a common pdf file.