Hijab Row: After Classroom, Mangaluru College Students Demand Ban On Hijab On Campus

University College Mangaluru Principal Dr Anasuya Rai on Friday said that the educational institution has been witnessing disturbances in connection with the hijab row. This reaction comes after students demanded a ban on wearing of the hijab inside the campus. The college had already prohibited headscarves inside classrooms.

Before the degree college resumed offline classes, an order was issued on May 16 banning headscarves or hijabs inside the classroom.

"For two days we are having disturbances in the campus. Though a court order (over hijab) was issued a few months back, our college started practising this strictly from May 17 as this semester offline classes started that day," Dr Rai was quoted as saying by ANI.

The principal said that the University's academic calendar started on May 12 but due to the hijab issue, the online classes were conducted till May 16.

After a meeting with college officials, Rai said, "Decision was that whatever rule we have put in the prospectus, regarding uniform, has to be changed. Once we got an order from the syndicate, on the 16th night I sent a WhatsApp message to all student groups that when they come to class they've to come in uniform and not with headscarf."

Later, the students demanded in writing that hijabs should also be banned on campus. They condemned the college for failing to execute the Karnataka High Court's order on Hijab within educational institutions.

"As per the instructions of higher officers, we called a College Development Committee meeting, scheduled for tomorrow (May 28) where our local MLA Vedavyas Kamath is the president. Meanwhile, students protested yesterday (May 26), but it was regarding the students' president," University College Mangaluru Principal Dr Anasuya Rai said.

Muslim students of University College submit a memorandum to Dy Commissioner

Muslim students of Mangaluru's University College on Thursday visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

"Nothing had happened after the court verdict, we wrote exams peacefully. But we received an unofficial note recently to attend classes without a hijab. We went to the principal, with HC's order and tried to speak with him. He said that he was helpless. VC said the same," said Fathima, a student.

On March 16, a bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition by Muslim students seeking to wear hijab in classrooms and said that wearing headscarves is not an essential religious practice in Islam. It also stated that freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions.

Image: ANI