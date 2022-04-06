Hijab Row: BC Nagesh Slams Al-Qaeda's Remark; 'those Trying To Break India Won't Succeed'

As Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri wades into the hijab controversy of Karnataka, it has sparked new controversy invoking stern reactions from Karnataka Ministers as well many BJP leaders. Speaking on the same, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has said that the behaviour of girls protesting against the hijab ban has always indicated that some organisations were working behind this.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network as the controversy around the Al-Qaeda leader's video unfolds, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said, "We were always in doubt that someone is behind as the behaviour of the girl students suddenly changed. This clearly indicated that obviously someone is working behind them as the students cannot fight the court battles alone."

Further adding that such organisations are destroying the future of the girls, the Education Minister said, "They are trying to break the country as they cannot tolerate the PM Modi government in India, however, their plans will never succeed."

Further peaking on the protests carried out by the female Muslim students in the state, Minister B.C. Nagesh also apprised that all the girls were coming to the school like normal students until December, however, things changed after that and the way they started behaving was different. "They started behaving completely differently after December as they started demanding to wear hijab to educational institutes. The girls prioritised religious practices more than their education," he added.

The State Education Minister also went on to appeal to such people to refrain from extending their support to the hijab controversy in Karnataka or India, further adding that the girls do have the right to protest as they are independent citizens of India.

Al-Qaeda leader speaks on Karnataka hijab controversy

Following the Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict, the chief of the terror outfit Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri through a 9-minute video exhorted that Indian Muslims should react to "oppression". The video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' was released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday in which the chief hailed a female Muslim student Muskan Khan for taking on the students who objected to her wearing a burqa.

Further claiming that the hijab row has exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he added that the girl has given a moral lesson to other women.

Image: PTI/Republic World