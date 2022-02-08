Last Updated:

Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Bommai Orders Closure Of All Schools & Colleges For 3 Days

Hijab row: Karnataka Chief Minister Basaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days.

In a significant development over the ongoing hijab controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka CM wrote, "I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.

Hijab row: Karnataka Govt orders closure of all schools & colleges for 3 days

 

Hijab row in Karanataka and other states

Over the past few days, the situation across Karnataka has gotten tense after the government pre-university college in Kundapura issued a notice imposing a total ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, leading to an uproar in neighboring states as well. However, the situation escalated after some Hindu students tried to attend college wearing saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri, and Kalaburagi. The Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order imposing a ban on clothes that disturb equality, integrity, public law, and order in schools and colleges where a uniform is not mandated. 

"We're awaiting directions from the Karnataka High Court. I appeal to students to maintain peace and harmony. I've directed the school administration to see that there are no clashes between students. On the hijab controversy, Karnataka CM appealed to all concerned individuals from outside to refrain from making provocative statements.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court took up the petition challenging the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students in schools and colleges, observing that students indulging in violence "is not a good thing." The court expressed full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public and said it would resume hearings at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Notably, Section 144 has been imposed by district authorities in Harihara and Davangere towns till further notice.

The hijab row has been going on since December 28, 2021, when the Kundapur Pre-University College in Udupi prevented six female students wearing hijab from entering the college camp.

