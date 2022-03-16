Hijab Row: Karnataka Primary Edu Min Terms Students’ Decision To Approach SC 'unfortunate'

Following the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban across schools and institutes in the state, Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh hailed the verdict. However, the minister has now called the students’ decision to approach the Supreme Court 'unfortunate'. Nagesh claimed that the girl students would’ve followed the order by the Karnataka HC on Hijab row, instead they were being deprived of time from classrooms by taking the case to the apex court.

BC Nagesh on Tuesday said that his government's stand was upheld by the Karnataka HC on Hijab row. While speaking to Republic TV, the Education Minister of Karnataka said that he was expecting the verdict in their favour. Just hours later, Nagesh has said that the government will now wait for the SC order in the matter. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Education Minister said that the girls have the right to go to the Supreme Court.

“This is an unfortunate thing. The six girls themselves had gone before the HC and the court clearly gave judgement. They would have followed and respected the judgement,” the Karnataka minister said. “The girls have right to go to SC,” he added. Speaking about taking the matter to the apex court, the minister said that students must not waste time due to the case. “I request the girls not to lose their classes waiting for the SC judgement. Our government will abide by whatever the SC says. I will request girls to attend classes,” Nagesh told Republic TV.

Furthermore, the minister claimed conspiracy in the matter and said that there was a group behind the case which was trying to disrupt the education system. “Girls in the age group of 15-18, who doesn’t know anything speak against judgement. This shows some group wants to disturb education. That group doesn’t want girls to stand on their own feet,” the minister claimed.

He further said that a political party wants to get something out of this. “They want to make the particular community their vote bank,” the minister said accusing the opposition.

Karnataka Hijab ban challenged in SC

A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court said the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. Meanwhile, a plea was filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court by six Muslim girls challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.

Filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP), the students alleged that the Karnataka Hight Court had 'erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience'. The plea asserted that the order failed to note the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the Rules made thereunder, do not have provisions for mandatory uniforms to be worn by students.

Image: REPUBLIC/ PTI