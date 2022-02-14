Schools in Karnataka reopen today, February 14, after being closed in wake of the Hijab controversy. As the High Court has restrained students from wearing scarves, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms, schools in Mandya followed strict rules and requested students to remove any kind of regional attire including hijab before entering the premises.

The visuals reported from the Karnataka state captured teachers' lead by example as they removed Hijab before entering the school. While Police were deployed near school premises to keep a strict vigil to prevent any trouble.

Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that all high schools have opened and so far no problem concerning the dispute has been reported. He further said that a discussion on the same will be held in the evening. PU colleges and universities are scheduled to reopen soon.

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing pleas filed by Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs Monday.

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

The Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. The High Court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. The Karnataka government on February 11 extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16 amid the hijab row.

Karnataka hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

(Image: RepublicWorld)