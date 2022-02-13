Hijab Row: Karnataka Schools To Reopen From Feb 14; CM Bommai Orders 'peace Meetings'

A day ahead of the reopening of high schools that were shut in the wake of the Hijab protests, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail. He also said that a decision regarding the reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges will be taken after assessing the situation.

"High schools up to Class 10 will reopen tomorrow. I have already instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts to hold peace committee meetings involving parents and teachers to maintain a cordial atmosphere. I'm confident that schools will function peacefully," Bommai told reporters in Hubli.

The CM said that he has asked the state Education Minister to submit a report after examining the situation regarding the reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges, based on which a meeting will be held and a decision will be taken.

The government on Friday extended the holiday of universities until February 16 in light of the continued protests against the ban on students wearing hijab inside classrooms.

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 to 19. The protests against the Hijab ban had first erupted at a Government college in Udupi.

'Schools, colleges returning to normalcy is our priority': Karnataka CM

Regarding reports about the involvement of certain organizations and foreign hands behind the controversy, Bommai said, "such reports in the media and social media are being noted by our investigating officials, who are also gathering information on their end."

"My first duty is that schools and colleges should return to normal functioning, and students should study in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere and prepare for exams that are likely by March-April," he said.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, starting February 9.

Following the Karnataka High court order, the government decided to resume classes for students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree colleges thereafter.

The court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

