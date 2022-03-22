'Hijab Row Or Other Reasons, Can't Re-organise Board Exams', Warns K'taka Min BC Nagesh

The Primary Education Minister of Karnatak Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh, talking exclusively to the Republic TV, made it clear that the state government will not hold re-examination of board exams for students who remain absent on the exam day.

It is important to add that statements come after the verdict of the Karnataka HC on the Hijab row case where the High court rejected the plea of women seeking permission to wear the Hijab inside the premises of the school. After the Hijab verdict, many school-going students boycotted their board exam as a sign of protest against the verdict.

BC Nagesh further elaborated that the school administration that is teachers and principal individually went to the house of students protesting to request them to not skip the exam, but he claimed that students denied the request of the administration.

He added that "no student" as of now has asked for a re-exam, and confirmed the government will not accept any such requests since such a thing has never been accepted "in the history" of board exams. The Primary Education Minister asserted that the government will obey the orders of the High court.

BC Nagesh said, "Whatever the reason for the student absenting himself or herself during the exams, this year would be no different. We cannot re-organise board examinations and whatever the order says, we will follow it. It might be for hijab issue or other reasons, we will not hold examinations again."

Hijab verdict of Karnataka HC challenged in Apex Court

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court said that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to. Meanwhile, a plea was filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court by six Muslim girls, challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.

Filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP), the students alleged that the Karnataka High Court had 'erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience'.

The plea asserted that the order failed to note the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the rules made thereunder, do not have provisions for mandatory uniforms to be worn by students.