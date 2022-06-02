Hijab Row Rages On In Karnataka's Mangaluru As 16 Girls Wear Head Scarves To College

The hijab row escalated on Monday, May 30, as 16 students of Mangaluru University came to college wearing hijabs. Despite the Karnataka High Court's orders, the students renewed the demand for wearing hijabs inside educational institutions. The female students further approached the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district seeking permission to wear the hijab on the campus.

The University authorities did not allow the students to enter the campus on Saturday as well as Monday since there is a dress code in place for the students.

Three students went to the deputy commissioner's office and submitted a memorandum.

Addressing a press conference at the Mangaluru Press Club, the vice-chancellor of the university P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that the university has to abide by the High Court and state government’s orders.

“We will abide by the HC and state government’s orders. If any student faces any problem in its implementation, we will make a sincere effort to resolve the issue,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday cited the High Court ruling and said everyone must follow the uniform dress rule.

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

The Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, and religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing pleas filed by Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

