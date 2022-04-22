Hijab Row Resurfaces In Udupi; Karnataka Education Minister Says Students 'misguided'

The controversy over the Hijab row in Karnataka’s Udupi continued on Friday as petitioner students in the case arrived at exam halls wearing Hijabs. Student petitioners Resham and Aliya stirred up the controversy once again as they refused to attend exams after college authorities did not grant them permission to write exams wearing hijabs. The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year examination began today (April 22) and the state Education Minister BC Nagesh had earlier announced that students wearing hijabs would not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Two pre-university college students from Udupi, Alia and Resham had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab in schools. They arrived at the exam centre today in an auto-rickshaw wearing a Burqa. The students insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing the hijab. However, the college authorities did not allow them entry to the examination hall.

They didn't come to write exams: Minister slams Hijab-clad students

Following the event, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the students went to the exam centre to create tension. “I don’t think they want to take the examination but they want to disturb the atmosphere of the examination centre. Their purpose is to create a gap between two communities,” the minister told Republic TV. He further claimed that the students were being manipulated by communal groups.

“They have been misguided by some organisation and they are following instructions given by them. These groups don’t want to see girls from the community be educated and be independent and they work for that. Such organisations are supporting them and are disturbing the education of a few girls,” minister Nagesh said. “Their purpose was to disturb their education and they have been successful,” he told Republic and added that 99.9% of girls from the community have attended various examinations and classes.

The Karnataka education minister had earlier directed all the regular students to follow the uniform rules. Earlier, in the Karnataka SSLC exams, many hijab-clad girl students had arrived at the exam centre after which they were restricted to appear for the exam for not following the uniform rules. The class 12th regular students are directed to follow the rules on the uniform to appear for the exams. However, private candidates have been exempted from it.

Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab controversy

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea filed by students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

(Image: ANI/Republic)