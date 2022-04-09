Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh Emerges As Best Performing State In Education Sector: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best-performing state in the education sector in the country. This has been announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Himachal Pradesh

Image: ANI


Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best performing state in the education sector in the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday. He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of a Delhi Public School at Tiara in Kangra district.

CM Thakur said there are 1,878 senior secondary schools, 931 high schools, 131 degree colleges, five engineering colleges, four pharmacy colleges, 16 polytechnic colleges and 138 industrial training institutes in the state.

Steps taken to strengthen education sector

For strengthening the education sector in the state, various steps have been taken, he added. Earlier, N K Singh, Chairman, Finance Commission of India, said such educational institutions play a significant role not only in transforming the local literacy scenario but are also linked with the economic growth of the area.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar, MP Kishan Kapoor, chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma, among others, were present on the occasion.

READ | 'Unjustifiable': UN Chief slams Taliban's reversal in decision to allow education to girls
READ | Karnataka Higher Education Min makes big claim on state's startups; 'competing globally'
READ | NCW writes to Education Minister over Sociology textbook justifying practice of dowry
READ | Abhishek Bachchan details on impact of online schooling on Aaradhya's education amid COVID
READ | App with 'modern education', stories of freedom fighters: UP govt's initiative for madrasas
Tags: Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, himachal pradesh education
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND