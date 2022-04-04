Himachal Pradesh Latest To Introduce Bhagavad Gita In School Syllabus For Classes 9-12

As more BJP-ruled states plan to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the school educational curriculum, the Himachal Pradesh government has become the latest to implement the decision.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Sunday that 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught as a subject to all students from Classes 9 to 12 in the upcoming session. Addressing a 'Jan Manch' in Padhar, Thakur said the decision was taken with a view to acquaint students with their culture and give them moral strength. The Gita will be taught in schools in two languages - Sanskrit and Hindi, he added.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to introduce Sanskrit from Class 3 onwards.

Earlier on March 17, the Gujarat administration had announced that it was introducing Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12. According to a circular issued by the state government, the holy scripture is being introduced to 'cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions'. It will be a part of the syllabus from the academic year 2022-23, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

"There should be Shlokas recitation, essay, paintings, essay, quiz competition, etc. on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The syllabus should be printed with audiovisuals," the circular added.

A similar decision had been announced by the Haryana Government in December when education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar declared that the state government would include the excerpts of the Gita in the school curriculum from the next session.

Karnataka mulls introducing Gita in school syllabus

Besides Haryana and Gujarat, Karnataka is also mulling introducing the Bhagavad Gita into the school curriculum for students. State education minister BC Nagesh said the scripture may be introduced in the school syllabus if approved by experts, but the move is likely to happen next year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision on introducing the holy scripture in the school curriculum will be taken after discussions. He too, maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.

"Gita has been introduced in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with," Bommai said.

(With inputs from agencies)