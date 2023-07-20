Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Till July 22 In These Districts Due To Floods, Landslides

In view of the flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh caused by heavy rains, the deputy commissioner of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur district has announced to close all schools from July 20 to 22. Schools will remain closed till July 22 in the Sangla and Nichar sub-division of the district.

“All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in the apprehension of flash floods and landslides", reads an official statement."The concerned sub-division magistrate will review the rainfall status in their sub-division and may revise the order accordingly," it reads.

As per the latest reports, three people were injured and nine vehicles were damaged in a cloudburst in Kullu's Kias village in Himachal Pradesh this week. A total of 108 deaths are reported till July 17 due to floods and landslides. “With five deaths today since the monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh, 130 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh. 12 people are still missing in the state. 153 people have been injured," Jagat Singh Negi told ANI.

"The number of houses that have been damaged has reached 572. Apart from this, the number of houses that have been partially damaged is 4703. 148 shops have been damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to rain. long with this 1286 cowsheds have been broken,” Negi added.According to the latest data from State Disaster Management Authority, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 4808.79 crore so far. Apart from this, the state has reported 61 cases of landslides and 44 cases of flash floods so far this monsoon.

Schools in Mumbai shut due to rains

All government and private schools in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra have been shut today, July 20 in view of heavy rainfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted and alerted of heavy rain in Mumbai today. IMD issued an orange alert for 10 districts of Maharashtra including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia districts with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Telangana schools closed

Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana for the third day prompting the state government to declare holidays for schools on Thursday and Friday. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy put out a tweet regarding the closure of schools for two days. "Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday," the Minister said on her Twitter handle.

(With inputs from ANI).