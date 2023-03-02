Hyderabad: Class 11 Student Commits Suicide In Classroom; Kin Allege Harassment By College Management

A 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide here even as his family accused the college management and some members of the teaching faculty of harassing him and held them responsible for his death, police said on Wednesday.

A suicide note purportedly written by the teenager was found in which the boy also mentioned that the principal and some teaching faculty were inflicting mental torture on him.

The student, studying first-year intermediate at a private college in Narsingi near here, was found hanging in the classroom of the residential educational institute on Tuesday night by some students after they did not find him in the hostel room, they said.

The students said they carried him, took a lift and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In the suicide note, the boy apologised to his parents, elder brother over the act (suicide) and asked them to take serious action against those who harassed him.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy asked the officials concerned to enquire into the incident and submit a report, official sources said.

The latest incident is the third such one involving students ending their lives that were reported in Telangana over the past few days over different reasons, after a woman post-graduate medical student and a woman engineering student allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Warangal district.

In the latest instance, the boy's family members, relatives and some students organisations held protests at different locations today alleging that the college management was responsible for his death and that he was mentally harassed.

The boy's elder brother told media that one teaching faculty used to regularly beat his brother.

The protesters were seen squatting on the road and raising slogans "We want justice".

The boy's father, in a complaint lodged with police, said on Tuesday evening, he met his son at the college hostel, spoke to him and gave some medicines as his son was suffering from skin allergy.

The complainant further stated that his son was reprimanded and beaten by two teachers and a warden for not "studying well", though he had told his son to keep those things aside and to study well.

Late on Tuesday night, the complainant received information that his son took the extreme step following which he lodged a complaint against the college management, principal and some others of causing abetment to commit suicide after which a case was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and took up investigation, police said. PTI VVK HDA