Hyderabad: Conjoined Twins Defy All Odds, Pass TSBIE Intermediate Exam With 1stClass Marks

There are many success stories that withstand several odds and inspire people, one such tale is of Hyderabad's conjoined twins Veena and Vani who not only passed the Telangana Intermediate examinations but also secured first-class scores.

Notably, on Tuesday, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced results for its students of inter 1st year as well as 2nd year. According to the government data, over nine lakh students appeared for both TSBIE inter exams and about 60 per cent of students in both second and first-year cleared the exams which were conducted in May.

Among the candidates who got success, were Veena and Vani, conjoined twins of Hyderabad who had defied all the odds and passed the examination with first-class marks. As per the reports, Veena scored 712 marks while Vani secured 707 marks in results declared by the TSBIE on Tuesday. Lauding the achievement of the conjoined sisters, Telangana Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod extended her special greeting to them and also congratulated the officials who assisted Veena and Vani in the exams.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2020, the conjoined sisters appeared for the SSC exams on two separate hall tickets issued to them after the state education board decided to consider their request to be treated as two separate individuals.

TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd Year Results Out

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday announced TSBIE inter first and second-year results in which over 60 per cent of students cleared the exam. Notably, both class 11th and class 12th results have been released on the official website on June 28, 2022.

The pass percentage for TS Inter 1st Year has been recorded to be at 63.32 per cent while for the TS Inter 2nd year Results 2022, the overall pass percentage stands at 67.16 per cent.

It is pertinent to mention that the students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to get a pass certificate from TSBIE. Those who get failed in one or two subjects will have to appear for Inter supplementary exams will be held on August 1, 2022. The students will have to apply for the same on or after June 30, 2022.