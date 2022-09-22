IBPS CRP RRBs X Clerk, PO Reserve List Of Provisionally Allotted Out; Here's Direct Link

The provisional allotment under reserve lists (CRP RRBs X) for the posts of officers scale-I (PO) and office assistants (clerks) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, September 22. All those candidates who have appeared in the CRP RRBs X exam can check the allotment list by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. For the convenience of the candidates, here is step-by-step procedure to download the IBPS CRP RRB PO Reserve List.

Here’s how to check the provisional allotment under the reserve list (CRP RRBs X) for clerk and PO

Step 1: In order to check the provisional allotment, candidates are required to visit the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link to view a list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRBs X for Office Assistants or Officers, scale 1.

Step 3: Candidates then need to select the state

Step 4: The list of candidates who have been provisionally assigned a registration number under CRP RRB X based on their marks will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check the provisional list

Step 6: Candidates are then required to take a printout of the IBPS CRP RRBs X clerk, PO Reserve list for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to download IBPS CRP RRBs X clerk, PO Reserve list of provisionally allotted seats - Click here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)