IBPS RRB Notification 2022: Applications Invited For Over 8k Officer & Assistant Posts

IBPS RRB Notification 2022: IBPS is inviting applications for over 8 thousand clerk, PO, officer, and other posts. Check recruitment details here.

IBPS

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) are inviting applications for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) posts. The notification highlights that the prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 will be conducted between August 7 and August 21, 2022. However, the dates are tentative and can be changed. Through this recruitment drive, over 8 thousand posts will be filled.

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification has been released on June 6, 2022
  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 application window has been activated on June 7, 2022
  • Deadline to apply for recruitment ends on June 27, 2022
  • IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be done between July 18 and July 23, 2022
  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk prelims exam will be conducted in August 2022
  • IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be conducted in September 2022

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Recruitment: Check Selection Process Here

  • For Clerk Posts: Prelims and Mains Exam
  • For PO Posts: Prelims, mains exam and interview round
  • For Officer Scale 2 and 3: Single level exam

Check application fee details here

  • Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others
  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Age Limit

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years
  • Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years
  • Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years
  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB recruitment: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on "Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XI".
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-XI".
  • Step 3: In the next step, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form.
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to upload their photograph, signature, and left thumb impression
  • Step 5: Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use
