IBPS RRB Notification 2022: Applications Invited For Over 8k Officer & Assistant Posts

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) are inviting applications for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) posts. The notification highlights that the prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 will be conducted between August 7 and August 21, 2022. However, the dates are tentative and can be changed. Through this recruitment drive, over 8 thousand posts will be filled.