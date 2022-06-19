IBPS RRB Notification 2022: Applications Invited For Over 8k Officer & Assistant Posts

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) are inviting applications for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) posts. The notification highlights that the prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 will be conducted between August 7 and August 21, 2022. However, the dates are tentative and can be changed. Through this recruitment drive, over 8 thousand posts will be filled.

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Important Dates Here

IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification has been released on June 6, 2022

IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 application window has been activated on June 7, 2022

Deadline to apply for recruitment ends on June 27, 2022

IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be done between July 18 and July 23, 2022

IBPS RRB PO Clerk prelims exam will be conducted in August 2022

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be conducted in September 2022

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Recruitment: Check Selection Process Here

For Clerk Posts: Prelims and Mains Exam

For PO Posts: Prelims, mains exam and interview round

For Officer Scale 2 and 3: Single level exam

Check application fee details here

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others

Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB recruitment: Follow these steps to apply