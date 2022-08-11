ICAI CA Inter, Final Nov 2022 Exam Application Process Begins Today; See How To Apply

ICAI CA Application Form 2022 Out: The application process for the CA November 2022 exam has been started by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today August 11, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the final November exam can do so by visiting the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the CA November exam is August 31, while candidates can apply with a late fee till September 7, 2022. To register, candidates need to enter their details such as phone number, date of birth, and other information. Also, candidates can change the city of the exam and the medium.

According to the schedule, the CA Inter examination for group one is set to take place on November 2, 4, and 6, and 9 final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The examination for Group 2 is slated to be held on November 11, 12, 13, 15, and 17, and the final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16. The International Taxation-Assessment Test will be conducted by ICAI on November 1 and 3, 2022, and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is slated to be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022. "No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday, being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday," read the official notice.

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: Here's how to apply for the exam

Step 1: To apply for the ICAI CA Inter Final November 2022 Exam, candidates need to visit the official website—icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login button, enter details, and log in.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter the necessary information to register and authenticate their e-mail address and phone number.

Step 4: Fill out the online application form.

Step 5: Scan and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download the application or take printouts for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative