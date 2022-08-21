ICAI CA Inter May 2023: ICAI Announces Relaxation Of Submitting Graduation Documents

ICAI CA Inter exam 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, also known as ICAI gas released an important notice related to ICAI CA Inter exam 2023. The notification has been released on August 20, 2022. In the notoce, ICAI has announced relaxation for the students who have registered provisionally till July 31, 2022.

ICAI has mentioned that students can submit their graduation proof documents with the required minimum marks. It should be submitted before filling the examination form for May 2023 Intermediate course. The official notice can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter May exam 2023 notice: Check highlights here

ICAI Notice reads: "Students who have provisionally registered for Intermediate through Direct Entry route till 31st July 2022 are required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks as provided in sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 28F before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course."

Notification further reads, "Such Students are required to start their Practical Training on or before 1st October, 2022 after completing ICITSS and then appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination. The above relaxation in the requirement of Regulation 28F & 28G shall be a one-time measure only."

Practical training details

ICAI in the notification has mentioed that that the decision has been taken due to the non-declaration of final year graduation result. The notice mentions that students should start their Practical Training on or before 1st October 2022 after completing ICITSS and then appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination. ICAI CA Inter exam will be next held in November, 2022. ICAI Intermediate exam for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and Group 2 exam will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Nov 2022 exam application process begins

According to the schedule, the CA Inter examination for group one is set to take place on November 2, 4, and 6, and 9 final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The examination for Group 2 is slated to be held on November 11, 12, 13, 15, and 17, and the final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16. The International Taxation-Assessment Test will be conducted by ICAI on November 1 and 3, 2022, and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is slated to be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022.