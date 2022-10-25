ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 Out For Final & Inter, Here's Direct Link

The ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The admit card has been released for the final and intermediate courses. All those candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of ICAI at eservices.icai.org. According to the schedule, the final examinations will be held between November 1 and November 16, 2022, and the intermediate examinations will be conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted in offline mode.

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official site of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Next, select either the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 Final or Intermediate link.

Step 3: Next, enter your login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be automatically displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review and download the admit card.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2023 - Click Here

Candidates must take note that ICAI will conduct mock test paper series for CA Foundation Exam and the mock test papers will be held for foundation students appearing for December 2022 exams. The papers series will begin from November 1, 2022 onwards. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative