ICAI CA November- December 2023 Schedule Out For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams

ICAI CA May Exam Schedule 2023: The examination schedule for the Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate, and Final November-December 2023 Examinations has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on their official website – icai.org. The online registrations will begin on August 2. The last date to apply is August 23.

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of ` 600/- or US $ 10) is August 30. "No examination is scheduled on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) on account of Diwali (Deepawali), being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday as per F. No. 12/5/2022-JCA-2 dated 16.06.2022 issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Government of India," the notification reads.

ICAI CA exam schedule

CA Foundation Exam - 24th , 26th , 28th & 30th December 2023

CA Inter exams:

Group -I 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th November 2023

Group -II: 10th, 13th, 15th & 17th November 2023

CA Final Exams

Group-I: 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2023

Group-II: 9th, 11th, 14th & 16th November 2023

Members' Examination International Taxation- Assessment test- November 9 and 11

IRM Technical exams modules 1 to 5- November 9, 11, 14, 16.

