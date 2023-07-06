Last Updated:

ICAI CA November- December 2023 Schedule Out For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams

ICAI CA December exam schedule out for foundation, inter, and final exams. Registrations begin on August 2. Check full schedule and timetable here.

Nandini Verma
ICAI CA May Exam Schedule 2023: The examination schedule for the Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate, and Final November-December 2023 Examinations has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on their official website – icai.org. The online registrations will begin on August 2. The last date to apply is August 23. 

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of ` 600/- or US $ 10) is August 30. "No examination is scheduled on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) on account of Diwali (Deepawali), being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday as per F. No. 12/5/2022-JCA-2 dated 16.06.2022 issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Government of India," the notification reads. 

ICAI CA exam schedule

CA Foundation Exam - 24th , 26th , 28th & 30th December 2023

CA Inter exams: 

Group -I 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th November 2023

Group -II: 10th, 13th, 15th & 17th November 2023

CA Final Exams 

Group-I: 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2023

Group-II: 9th, 11th, 14th & 16th November 2023

Members' Examination International Taxation- Assessment test-  November 9 and 11

IRM Technical exams modules 1 to 5- November 9, 11, 14, 16.

ICAI CA Exam Schedule

 

