ICAI CA November Exam 2022 Application Deadline Extended To Sept 7, Here's How To Register

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has extended the deadline to register for ICAI CA November Exams 2022. The notice released on August 31 reads that the CA November exams application deadline has been extended to September 7, 2022. Interested candidaets who have not applied yet can follow these steps toa pply online. For more details, they can go to the official website icai.org.

Earlier the last date to fill the form was August 31, 2022.Now, students can apply without paying late fee till September 7, 2022. The form can be filled after paying the late fee of Rs. 600 till September 10, 2022.

According to the schedule, the CA Inter examination for group one is set to take place on November 2, 4, and 6, and 9 final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The examination for Group 2 is slated to be held on November 11, 12, 13, 15, and 17, and the final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16. The International Taxation-Assessment Test will be conducted by ICAI on November 1 and 3, 2022, and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is slated to be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022. "No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday, being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday," read the official notice.

Check official notice highlights here

ICAI in the notice mentioned, "The Institute for the first time has introduced system of filing of examination form on the Self Service Portal (SSP) by the examinees for Chartered Accountants Examinations, November 2022. It is felt that with the change in the system, the students may be facing certain issues in filing up of their examination form. For the benefit of the students, the Institute has decided to extend the dates for filing of the examination form with or without late fees."

ICAI CA November 2022 Exam: Here's how to apply for the exam