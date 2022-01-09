ICAI To Carry Forward Exam Fee Of Those Who Missed ISA AT Exam On Jan 8, Here's Why

ICAI ISA AT Exam: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, on January 8, released an important notice for ICAI ISA AT Exam 2022. The entrance exam 2022 was conducted on Saturday, January 8 across various centres in India. The official notice which has been released reads that the Institute has decided to carry forward the exam fees of those candidates who could not appear in ISA AT examination on January 8, 2022. This decision has been taken by ICAI after considering the ongoing COVID situation in India. It has also been decided considering the restrictions imposed by the State Governments & Local Authorities and to protect overall interest and wellbeing of the candidates. The highlights of official notification can be checked here. For more information, candidates can visit the official website icai.org.

Official notification highlights

Considering the prevailing COVID 19 situation in India, the restrictions imposed by the State Governments & Local Authorities and to protect overall interest and wellbeing of the candidates who could not appear in ISA AT examination held today i.e., 8th January, 2022 , it has been decided to carry forward the examination fees of such candidates to the immediate next ISA-AT examination. The candidates are advised to note the above and visit the website of the Institute i.e., www.icai.org regularly.

About ISA Assessment Test

Official statement which was released earlier reads, "A candidate for the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test shall be declared ordinarily to have passed the test if he / she secures a minimum of 60% (Sixty Percent) marks in aggregate in the ISA Course Assessment Test. Statement of Marks will be issued to all the candidates who have appeared in the ISA Assessment Test normally in two weeks time from the date of declaration of result, while pass certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued normally in three months time."

The hall tickets for the January 8 exam were out on December 24, 2021. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 1 pm. For more details related to the exam, candidates can visit the official website issat.icaiexam.icai.org.