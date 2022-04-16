ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards To Released By CISCE Soon, Here's How To Download

ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is gearing up to conduct the ICSE or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 exams in April-June, 2022. The hall tickets for ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams have not been released yet but it is expected to be out soon. However, it is expected to be out in a week or so. Once released, it can be checked on the official website cisce.org by following the steps mentioned below.

ISC, ISCE semester exam: Check important dates here

ICSE semester 2 exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 23, 2022

ISC sem 2 exams will begin on April 25 and will continue till June 6, 2022

Step-by-step to download ICSE semester 2 admit card 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations - cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the relevant Semester 2 admit card

Step 3: They will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Then in the next step, candidates will see the admit card on their screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference

ICSE Results 2022 in July

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2022 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi," the official notice reads.