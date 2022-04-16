Last Updated:

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards To Released By CISCE Soon, Here's How To Download

ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit cards will be released on the official website within a week or so. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

ICSE

ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is gearing up to conduct the ICSE or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 exams in April-June, 2022. The hall tickets for ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams have not been released yet but it is expected to be out soon. However, it is expected to be out in a week or so. Once released, it can be checked on the official website cisce.org by following the steps mentioned below. 

ISC, ISCE semester exam: Check important dates here

  • ICSE semester 2 exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 23, 2022
  • ISC sem 2 exams will begin on April 25 and will continue till June 6, 2022 

Step-by-step to download ICSE semester 2 admit card 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations - cisce.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the relevant Semester 2 admit card
  • Step 3: They will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Then in the next step, candidates will see the admit card on their screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference 

ICSE Results 2022 in July

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2022 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi," the official notice reads.

"The Council (CISCE) does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter. Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council’s office not later than SEVEN days from the day of declaration of the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results," the notice further reads.

