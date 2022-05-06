ICSI CSEET May 2022 To Be Conducted On May 7; Check Exam Day Instructions Here

ICSI CSEET Exam 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is all set to conduct the ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. This year, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be held across the country in online mode for all the registered candidates. The admit card for the examination was released by the institute on April 30, 2022. All those candidates who have registered their names and will be appearing for the examination to be conducted on Saturday, can check the exam day guidelines below.

ICSI CSEET Exam Guideline

All the details regarding the examination, including User Id and Password for the CSEET, shall be communicated by E-Mail/SMS to the candidates separately.

Candidates will have to log in 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

Candidates can access the online test portal using credentials sent to their email address or via SMS.

An admit card is important to participate in the examination.

Before starting the examination, candidates must read all the instructions carefully.

Candidates are strongly recommended to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CSEET.

Candidates should not follow any unfair means as specified in the instructions as everyone will be monitored throughout the test.

Using any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of the CSEET exam.

CSEET May 2022 Test process

To appear in CSEET May 2022 exam, candidates must download the secure exam browser SEBLite.

Use the login credentials shared by ICSI.

Candidates can also log in by using their email/ password.

After completing the test submit the answers.

More details

In case, candidates face any technical difficulties during the CSEET 2022 exam, they can call on the contact numbers provided here - 9513850008, 9513850025. CSEET help desk Email ID - cseetonlineexam@gmail.com. Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for fresh updates and more information on the ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam.

Image: PTI/ Representative