IGNOU Announces Free UPSC Coaching For SC Candidates; 100 Students To Be Selected

IGNOU UPSC Free Coaching 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced to offer free UPSC coaching to candidates from the Scheduled Caste

In a bid to help underprivileged students crack the civil services examination conducted by UPSC, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to offer free UPSC coaching to candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC).

According to a statement issued by IGNOU, free coaching will be offered under the aegis of the newly-established Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this by visiting the IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in from June 5. The last date to apply for the IGNOU free UPSC coaching for SC candidates is June 30, 2022. 

IGNOU to offer free UPSC coaching to SC candidates

Coaching will be provided to selected candidates from the SC community on the basis of an entrance test. A total of 100 students will be selected through the All India Entrance Examination. Through this free coaching, IGNOU aims to help underprivileged students qualify for the UPSC civil service exam in 2023.

According to the official information, the free UPSC coaching by IGNOU and DACE will include coaching for both the UPSC CSE preliminary and main examinations. The application form and other related details about the coaching are available on the IGNOU website. The notice issued by IGNOU also states that 33% of seats are reserved for the women candidates and women belonging to the SC category can only apply for this free coaching opportunity.

UPSC Exam also known as the IAS exam, is one of the most difficult exams that is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for the selection of eligible candidates for civil services of India including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other allied services.

Every year, this examination is held in three phases namely UPSC Prelims, UPSC Main, and the personality Test or UPSC Interview. IAS exam is believed to be one of the toughest exams in India and to crack it, candidates need to have a vast UPSC syllabus knowledge.

