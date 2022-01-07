IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Rise In COVID Cases; Check Official Notice

IGNOU December Term End Exam Postponed: Amid the looming danger of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the nation, several universities and educational institutes have decided to postpone the examination. Similarly, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the December 2021 term-end examinations. The examination was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23 and has now been postponed till further notice.

IGNOU December Term End Exam Postponed: Official Notice

"Consequent upon the outburst and function growth of the new variant of coronavirus, i.e. Omivcro and the weekend curfew in various parts of the country, the December 2021 Term-end Examination of the Indira Gandhi National Open University, scheduled to be held from 20th January 2022 to 23rd February 2022 have been postponed till further notification. The next schedule of the examination will be published on the university's website till further notification. The next schedule of the examinations will be published on the university's website at least 15 days before the commencement of examinations".

"The students are advised to keep checking the varsity's website for examination-related information and update it at frequent intervals." The Varsity has also extended the last date of submission of assignments, project reports, internships, fieldwork journals, and dissertations till January 15, 2022.

IGNOU December TEE: About IGNOU Term End Examination

The Indira Gandhi National Open University Term End Examination will be held in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

Examinations in the MCQ pattern will be conducted for exams including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors, and honors degree programmes, among others.

All those candidates who are going to appear for the IGNOUT Term End Examination can check and download the IGNOU TEE 2021 date sheet at ignou.ac.in. If students face any problems regarding the examination, they can contact datesheet@ignou.ac.

Image: Unsplash