IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For ODL Courses And Re-registration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for programmes offered through open and distance mode (ODL) and also via online mode. The deadline to apply will now end on February 21, 2022. Earlier it was supposed to be closed on February 10, 2022. Even before that, IGNOU extended the last date for admission to these courses from January 31 to February 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official websites by following the steps mentioned below.

IGNOU admissions website

ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in For ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

"Students are advised to read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in," the release mentioned.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Here is how to apply

In order to apply for admissions, candidates should go to the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'application process' link

Candidates will have to enter the credentials and log-in

Post logging in, fill the application form and upload required documents

Pay the application fees, and click on submit

Once the application is submitted, candidates should download it and take its printout for further reference

Re-registration date also extended

On the other hand, IGNOU has also extended the last date for registration of existing students for the January 2022 session. As per the IGNOU update, the existing students of various Undergraduate, Masters, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses can now re-register themselves for the January 2022 session by 21st February 2022.

IGNOU TEE December 2021 To Be Conducted From March 4

Indira Gandhi National Open University has notified that the December 2021 term-end examination will commence from March 4, 2022. It will be conducted across the country for all programmes of the University. IGNOU has issued a notification towards the conduct of December 2021 TEE. For more details related to IGNOU December exam schedule, candidates can go to the official website ignou.ac.in. The date sheet has not been released yet. Admit cards will be released a week before the exam will start. The official notification reads, “ The date sheet will be displayed on the IGNOU website shortly. The hall tickets will be uploaded one week before the commencement of the examination.”