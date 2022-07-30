IGNOU Invites Entries For 'Student Innovation Award'; Know When & How To Apply

IGNOU Student Innovation Award: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. All the interested IGNOU students can submit their applications now. The deadline to submit application for Student Innovation Award 2022 will end on September 30, 2022. IGNOU has mentioned in a press release that the top three entries will each get trophies, certificates, and cash awards worth Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 5,000.

Eligibility

Any bonafide and registered students of IGNOU who have developed and implemented an innovative product, process or service as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas, are eligible to submit application for the 'Student Innovation Award-2022' in the prescribed format.

Theme areas for innovation

Health Care and Biomedical Devices

Agriculture and Rural Development

Food Processing and Packaging

Smart Transport and Traffic Management

Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel

Clean and Potable Water and Water Management

Waste Management and Disposal

Technology Based Social Innovations

Robotics and Drones including AI and ML

Social and Environmental Issues

Smart City and Urban Development

Innovation in Education Sector

Innovations to Assist the Persons with Disability

Any Other Emerging Area of Innovation and Startup Opportunity

Benefits for applying

The selected innovator students of IGNOU will be recognized nationally.

The selected best three Innovators will get Student Innovation Award-2022 with Certificates, Trophies and cash prizes.

The selected potential innovators will get opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experience.

The selected potential innovators, from amongst the applicants of the Student Innovation Award scheme, will be imparted guidance and handholding for improving their innovation further and taking it to the next level.

Follow these steps to apply for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official IGNOU website at www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: In the next step, they will have to download the application form.

Step 3: Candidates should then submit the filled-in Proforma duly typed in MS Word along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in

Step 4: Candidates must not forget to enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of their innovation. Candidates should also enclose the relevant photographs pertaining to their innovation.