IGNOU June TEE 2022 Datesheet Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here

IGNOU June TEE Exam: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Date Sheet for the June Term End Exam 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the exam schedule by visiting IGNOU’s official website - ignou.ac.in. According to the official document, the exams for several courses will commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. Like every year, this year too, the exam will be held in two major shifts. The first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second shift will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 5 pm. Candidates must take note that the date sheet released is tentative in nature. IGNOU will be releasing the final date sheet soon. Once released, the same would also be out on the official website.

IGNOU June Exam Schedule 2022

Here's direct link to check IGNOU June TEE Exam Schedule Notice - CLICK HERE

IGNOU June TEE Date Sheet: Important Dates

IGNOU June TEE exams will begin on July 22, 2022

The last exam will be conducted on September 5, 2022

IGNOU June TEE admit card release date has not been released yet

IGNOU June Exam 2022: Here's how to download IGNOU Term End Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Hall Tickets for June 2020 Term End Examination’ link

Step 3: A new login window will pop up on the screen

Step 4: Type your enrollment number and select the programme that you belong to

Step 5: IGNOU TEE June 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card or hall ticket and print it out for future references

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative