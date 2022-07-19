IGNOU June TEE 2022 Datesheet Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here

IGNOU June TEE Exam: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Date Sheet for the June Term End Exam 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the exam schedule by visiting IGNOU’s official website - ignou.ac.in. According to the official document, the exams for several courses will commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. Like every year, this year too, the exam will be held in two major shifts. The first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second shift will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 5 pm. Candidates must take note that the date sheet released is tentative in nature. IGNOU will be releasing the final date sheet soon. Once released, the same would also be out on the official website.
IGNOU June Exam Schedule 2022
Here's direct link to check IGNOU June TEE Exam Schedule Notice - CLICK HERE
IGNOU June TEE Date Sheet: Important Dates
- IGNOU June TEE exams will begin on July 22, 2022
- The last exam will be conducted on September 5, 2022
- IGNOU June TEE admit card release date has not been released yet
IGNOU June Exam 2022: Here's how to download IGNOU Term End Exam Admit Card
- Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on ‘Hall Tickets for June 2020 Term End Examination’ link
- Step 3: A new login window will pop up on the screen
- Step 4: Type your enrollment number and select the programme that you belong to
- Step 5: IGNOU TEE June 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download the admit card or hall ticket and print it out for future references
- NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative