IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022: Tentative Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Image: PTI
IGNOU June exam schedule: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU June exam date sheet. IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet has been released on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can check the June TEE IGNOU time table now. It has been uploaded on the official website ignou.ac.in and can be checked here.
IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet highlights that the tentative exam dates for the upcoming Term End Examination. According to the schedule, June TEE will begin on July 22, 2022 and will continue till September 5, 2022. To be noted that the date sheet released is tentative in nature. IGNOU will be releasing the final date sheet soon. Once released, the same would also be out on the official website. The exam dates can be checked here. Here is the direct link to check the date sheet.
To be noted that candidates will have to make sure to take printout of admit card. It is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall on exam date. In case candidate forget to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites so as not to miss any updates related to exam.