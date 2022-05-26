IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022: Tentative Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here

IGNOU June exam schedule: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU June exam date sheet. IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet has been released on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can check the June TEE IGNOU time table now. It has been uploaded on the official website ignou.ac.in and can be checked here.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet highlights that the tentative exam dates for the upcoming Term End Examination. According to the schedule, June TEE will begin on July 22, 2022 and will continue till September 5, 2022. To be noted that the date sheet released is tentative in nature. IGNOU will be releasing the final date sheet soon. Once released, the same would also be out on the official website. The exam dates can be checked here. Here is the direct link to check the date sheet.

IGNOU June TEE Date Sheet: Check highlights here

IGNOU June TEE exams will begin on July 22, 2022

The last exam will be conducted on September 5, 2022

IGNOU June TEE admit card release date has not been released yet

Here is how to download IGNOU June term end exam admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Hall Tickets for June 2020 Term End Examination’ link

Step 3: A new login window will pop up on the screen

Step 4: Type your enrollment number and select the programme that you belong to

Step 5: IGNOU TEE June 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card or hall ticket and print it out for future references

To be noted that candidates will have to make sure to take printout of admit card. It is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall on exam date. In case candidate forget to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites so as not to miss any updates related to exam.