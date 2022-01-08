IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: Registration Postponed Till Jan 14; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the last date for Ph.D. admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 session. Students who have not taken admission anywhere can apply for admission by visiting the official website - ignou.nta.ac.in. As per the latest notice issued by IGNOU, the last date to fill out the application is January 14, 2022. Earlier, the application registration deadline was December 30, 2021.

Candidates can pay the application fee from January 15 to 11:50 pm. Once the registration procedure is completed, candidates will get a chance to make corrections to their application form from January 16 to January 18, 2022. According to the official notification, "The candidates are requested to undertake the correction (s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the correction period." Candidates must note that they will be selected for admission to Ph.D. programs at IGNOU only on the basis of an entrance test and an interview or presentation.

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Application form - Click here

IGNOU Ph.D.: Here's how to apply for the IGNOU Ph.D. entrance examination

Step 1: To apply for the IGNOU Ph.D. entrance examination, candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU-ignou.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the IGNOU Ph.D. registration.

Step 3: Now, carefully fill the application form.

Step 4: Candidates now need to pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future requirements.

Image: Shutterstock