Last Updated:

IGNOU TEE December 2021 To Be Conducted From March 4, Full Details Here

IGNOU has announced that the TEE December will begin on March 4, 2022. The complete schedule has not been announced yet. It is expected to be out soon.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IGNOU

Image: PTI


IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam: Indira Gandhi National Open University has notified that the December 2021 term end examination will commence from March 4, 2022. It will be conducted across the country for all programmes of the University. IGNOU has issued a notification towards conduct of December 2021 TEE. For more details related to IGNOU December exam schedule, candidates can go to the official website ignou.ac.in. The date sheet has not been released yet. Admit card will be released a week before the exam will start. Official notification reads, “ The date sheet will be displayed on IGNOU website shortly. The hall tickets will be uploaded one week before the commencement of the examination.”

IGNOU took to Twitter to inform IGNOU December exam date. IGNOU tweeted, “December 2021 Term End #Examination of #IGNOU will commence from 04 March 2022 across the country for all programmes of the University. Here is the University's Notification towards conduct of December 2021 TEE. For more details please visit: http://ignou.ac.in”

IGNOU Launches UG, PG Programmes For ICAI Students In January 2022 Batch

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has launched UG and PG programmes for ICAI students in the January 2022 batch. All those candidates who have completed the Foundation course of CA and registered for Inter are eligible to apply for the BCOM courses. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the courses.

Here's how to apply for IGNOU ICAI Courses

  • Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates will have to go to the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.Samarth.Edu, in/
  • Step 2: Then fill out the application form.
  • Step 3: Now, enter the required details and upload the documents.
  • Step 4: Then candidates will have to pay the application fees and click on the "submit" button to proceed.
  • Step 5: Take a print of the application form and payment receipt for future needs.
READ | IGNOU extends re-registration deadline to January 31; read details
READ | IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2022: Registration deadline extended till February 24
READ | Admissions open for IGNOU's AITCE approved MBA courses for 2022 Session
READ | IGNOU launches UG, PG programmes for ICAI students in January 2022 batch
READ | MSDE, IGNOU inaugurate 33 Extension Centres to link Vocational & Higher Education
Tags: IGNOU, IGNOU TEE December 2021, Ignou december exam date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND