IGNOU TEE December 2021 To Be Conducted From March 4, Full Details Here

IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam: Indira Gandhi National Open University has notified that the December 2021 term end examination will commence from March 4, 2022. It will be conducted across the country for all programmes of the University. IGNOU has issued a notification towards conduct of December 2021 TEE. For more details related to IGNOU December exam schedule, candidates can go to the official website ignou.ac.in. The date sheet has not been released yet. Admit card will be released a week before the exam will start. Official notification reads, “ The date sheet will be displayed on IGNOU website shortly. The hall tickets will be uploaded one week before the commencement of the examination.”

IGNOU took to Twitter to inform IGNOU December exam date. IGNOU tweeted, “December 2021 Term End #Examination of #IGNOU will commence from 04 March 2022 across the country for all programmes of the University. Here is the University's Notification towards conduct of December 2021 TEE. For more details please visit: http://ignou.ac.in”

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has launched UG and PG programmes for ICAI students in the January 2022 batch. All those candidates who have completed the Foundation course of CA and registered for Inter are eligible to apply for the BCOM courses. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the courses.

