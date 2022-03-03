Last Updated:

IGNOU TEE December 2021 To Begin Tomorrow, Here's How To Download Admit Cards

IGNOU TEE December 2021 is scheduled to begin on March 4 across various centres. Centre and admit card details have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Image: Shutterstock


IGNOU TEE December 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, also known as IGNOU will be conducting the December 2021 term-end examinations for various academic programmes soon. The IGNOU December term end exam 2021 is scheduled to begin on March 4 and will continue till April 11, 2022. Students who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on IGNOU website ignou.ac.in and can be downloaded by following these steps.

To be noted that IGNOU will be conducting the exams in 800 examination centres set up across the globe. Out of these 800 centres, 19 are overseas centres. This year over 6.76 lakh eligible students will be taking the term-end exams. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been mentioned below.

IGNOU took to Twitter on February 11 to inform IGNOU December exam date. IGNOU tweeted, “December 2021 Term End #Examination of #IGNOU will commence from 04 March 2022 across the country for all programmes of the University. Here is the University's Notification towards conduct of December 2021 TEE. For more details please visit: http://ignou.ac.in”

IGNOU TEE December exam 2021: Here is how to download admit card

  • Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website —ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘alerts’ section click on the link that reads ‘Hall ticket December 2021 term end examination’.
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page on which they should click on ‘Link for hall ticket’
  • Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter their enrolment number and name of the programme, and click on ‘submit’.
  • Step 5: Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on screen. Candidates should download the same and go through it
  • Step 6: Take its printout so as to carry the dame to exam hall 

Along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the centres. To be noted that all exams will be conducted considering the COVID protocols issued by the Government of India. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of IGNOU.

First Published:
