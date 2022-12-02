IGNOU TEE December: Assignment Submission Date Extended Till Dec 15; Check Key Details

The IGNOU TEE December 2022 assignment submission date has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Now, students can submit the assignment until December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Notably, the authorities have extended the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, fieldwork journals, dissertation and internship reports, and DECE project reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes.

IGNOU TEE December: Assignment submission date extended

Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes pic.twitter.com/rte3RVQx1b — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 2, 2022

The TEE started today, December 2, and will conclude on January 9, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The IGNOU December TEE examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The hall ticket for the examination has also been released by the examination authorities. This year, the IGNOU TEE December Hall Ticket 2022 was published on November 26, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website.

Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their credentials

Step 4: A new page would open on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the document for future use

IGNOU TEE December Admit Card: Details mentioned on Admit Card

Student’s name

Student’s photograph

Student’s Hall Ticket number

Enrollment number

Term End Examination: December session

Name of exam conducting authority: IGNOU

Course or Programme name

Specific instruction for the students

Image: Shutterstock/Representative