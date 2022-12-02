Last Updated:

IGNOU TEE December: Assignment Submission Date Extended Till Dec 15; Check Key Details

IGNOU TEE December: The IGNOU TEE December 2022 assignment submission date has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

IGNOU

The IGNOU TEE December 2022 assignment submission date has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Now, students can submit the assignment until December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Notably, the authorities have extended the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, fieldwork journals, dissertation and internship reports, and DECE project reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes.

IGNOU TEE December: Assignment submission date extended

The TEE started today, December 2, and will conclude on January 9, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The IGNOU December TEE examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The hall ticket for the examination has also been released by the examination authorities. This year, the IGNOU TEE December Hall Ticket 2022 was published on November 26, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website.

Here's how to download the admit card

  • Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their credentials
  • Step 4: A new page would open on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the document for future use

IGNOU TEE December Admit Card: Details mentioned on Admit Card

  • Student’s name
  • Student’s photograph
  • Student’s Hall Ticket number
  • Enrollment number
  • Term End Examination: December session
  • Name of exam conducting authority: IGNOU
  • Course or Programme name
  • Specific instruction for the students

