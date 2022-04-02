IIM Ahmedabad Logo To Retain Sanskrit Verse, Mosque-inspired Design To Be 'more Amendable'

IIM Ahmedabad logo: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad had decided to change its iconic logo. However, the institute is facing backlash over the management’s decision, IIM Ahmedabad clarified that the proposed logo will retain both the visual iconography of the old logo and its Sanskrit motto.

The plan to change IIM Ahmedabad logo faced criticism from faculty members. Over 40 faculty members wrote to the Board of Governors (BoG) for IIM-A on March 8, 2022. They questioned the decision to finalise the logo without following due procedure. Reports suggest that faculty members had issues with doing away with the Sanskrit line.

“The colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernised, the jaali inspired brandmark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct,” the institute’s communications team said in a statement on its website on Friday, April 1, 2022.

IIMA logo design to be unveiled in June 2022

The Institute has said that the new logo would be unveiled in June. It added that the Sanskrit line would be retained. The logos also underplayed the iconography of the old logo -- a characteristic lattice work (hence jaali), inspired by the lattice work at the city’s iconic Siddi Saiyyed Mosque.

“As per the norms, any such proposal (to change the logo) should have been put before the Academic Council before being presented before the Board of Governors. This may be a violation of faculty governance. We have sought a meeting with the board members to clear the air,” a faculty member told media.

Another faculty member said that he was not part of the decision-making process, nor consulted.” Dropping “Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa” is not good. It captures what the IIM-A is trying to do. Dropping that is very serious,” the draft minutes quote him as saying.