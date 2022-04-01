IIM Ahmedabad To Change Its Mosque-inspired Logo, Says 'found The Need To Refresh Logo'

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has recently issued a statement that reads that the logo is being changed. Official notification on the website reads, “The Institute, in the process of revamping its website, found the need to refresh the logo. Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark were all kept in mind while coming up with the final design recommendations.”

Status line in Sanskrit will be retained in new logo: IIM-A

IIM A new logo notice further reads, “The proposed logo continues the legacy of the original logo, retains the status line in Sanskrit (VidyaViniyogadVikasa) as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernized, the 'jaali' inspired brand mark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct. The proposed logo is to be released in June of this year after the annual vacation.”

IIM Ahmedabad faculty opposes proposal to change logo, calls it ‘iconic’

Few faculties of IIM-Ahmedabad have opposed a proposal for IIM Ahmedabad new logo design. They said that the move will have far-reaching implications and long-term consequences on the institute’s brand and stakeholders. The proposal to change logo was approved at a recent meeting of the IIMA Board, according to a letter sent by the faculty members to the IIMA board of governors chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. Former IIMA director Bakul Dholakia said, the proposal “defies logic and reason” and will “dilute the identity” of the country’s foremost business school.

45 faculty members had signed the letter