The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has launched an executive program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets (EPIBCM) in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. Through this program, IIM aims to help professionals strengthen their careers in financial services and boost their growth trajectory. The Program Directors of this initiative will be Prof. Arnab Bhattacharya and Prof. Sudhakara Reddy from IIM Calcutta. The one-year-long programme comprises 3 foundation modules and 7 advanced modules. The Institute will conduct a 3-day intensive workshop at the IIM Calcutta campus during the first quarter, followed by a 3-day workshop towards the end of the program. The programme will be delivered online once a week as per the schedule of the same, and the course will be taught with case studies, live examples from the capital market, corporate finance events, and general discussions to enable learners to gain a better understanding of the topics.

IIM Calcutta launched Executive Program Fees

The total fee for the programme will be INR 3,98,000+GST, including the charges for campus immersion.

IIM Calcutta launches Executive Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets

While speaking at the course launch, Prof. Arnab Bhattacharya, Program Director, IIM Calcutta, said, "Being one of the top institutions in the country, IIM Calcutta is committed to offering learners the best possible learning experiences that will elevate their careers." Our teaching staff comes with extensive experience and subject matter expertise.

Prof Sudhakar Reddy, Program Director, IIM Calcutta, said, "Our newly launched course in association with Imarticus Learning will provide an all-encompassing view of the financial services landscape, allowing learners to further their careers." We are pleased to partner with a world-class institution like Imarticus Learning that has a singular focus on helping professionals and aspirants from various sectors upskill themselves, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship.

Image: PTI