IIM Jammu To Launch Online Summer School For Class 10th, 11th, And 12th; Check Details

IIM Jammu: Indian Institute of Management Jammu has launched a summer school programme for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th students that will commence on June 27

Amrit Burman
IIM Jammu

Image: PTI


The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has launched a summer school programme for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th students that will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 1, 2022. The online summer school has been launched in view of the overwhelming response that the programme received last year.

Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, first introduced the "Summer School" programme with the aim of engaging young students positively during the pandemic. Through this program, he intends to expand students' knowledge across various disciplines and help them explore new career options. One of the most interesting parts that the summer school offers to its students is that it allows them to get involved in the week-long interactive sessions with engaging programme modules from the faculty of IIM Jammu. Moreover, the institute does not charge any fees from the students as it is an IIM Jammu-sponsored program. 

IIM Jammu Summer School

According to Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, "IIM Jammu, being an institute of national importance, has always been at the forefront in serving humanity, society, and the nation." The Institute is taking special initiatives for the development of the youth of the country and is working towards shaping the future of Indian education. "

"The Summer School at IIM Jammu will benefit thousands of students across India and will provide them with an excellent opportunity to learn new skills, explore new interests, and find new ways for self-development." "IIM Jammu is committed to working for the economic growth and prosperity of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J & K) region and thereby contributing to the nation-building exercise," he added.

IIM Jammu launched Summer School: All you need to know about it

  • The structure of the programme has been designed with the young audience in mind.
  • In the first module of the programme, students are taught to focus on college readiness and are also given an overview of future career opportunities after class 12.
  • The second module includes a brief study on the global business environment and entrepreneurship. This module is specially designed to help students learn about business strategies needed for marketing in the meta world and thereby honing new skillsets.
  • The third module emphasizes the role of being a responsible citizen, where the session moderator will highlight the importance of caring for the planet.
  • The fourth module teaches about the importance of new trends and the role that data plays in the creation and consumption of responsible social media content.
  • The fifth module is all about believing in yourself, with an emphasis on making an impact, holistic self-care, and building self-confidence.
