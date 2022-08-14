IIM Rohtak Extends Deadline To Apply For Executive PG Diploma In Sports Management

IIM Rohtak recruitment 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has extended the last date for the Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management programme. Earlier the deadline to apply was August 10, 2022. It has now been extended till August 17, 2022. Interested candidates can register for the programme through the official website – iimrohtak.ac.in.

In order to register, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. The IIM Rohtak Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management programme is for experienced management professionals, sports enthusiasts, and sports administrators.

Check eligibility criteria here

In order to be eligible to apply for the course, candidates need to have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent or equivalent grade point average.

The work experience in a relevant field will be an added advantage to apply for the programme.

Check selection process here

Post the successful application process, the eligible candidates will have to appear in the Sports Aptitude Assessment Test. The personal interviews will be conducted on August 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to check final results on August 26, 2022. IIM Rohtak will conduct the induction session for the students of the Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management course on September 19, 2022. For more details, candidates will have to go to the official website.

IIM Rohtak Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management: Here is how to apply online