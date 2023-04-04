IIM Sambalpur Student Gets Whopping Package Of Rs 64.61 Lakh From Microsoft

A student from the IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Sambalpur has secured a package of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum from Microsoft. The student named Avni Malhotra cleared six rounds of interviews and managed to bag the package. The information was shared by the IIM-S management.

IIM Sambalpur tweets about the achievement

The IIM Sambalpur also tweeted about the achievement of its student and wrote, "With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary."

With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary. — IIM Sambalpur (@iim_sambalpur) March 29, 2023

The institute also stated that with this placement offer, there has been a rise of 146.7 per cent in the highest salary from last year. Also, there is an increase of 26 per cent in the average and 29 per cent in the median salary.

As per reports, Malhotra got the attractive offer because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'. With respect to her qualifications apart from IIM, she also holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science.

Median salary offered to other students is 16 lakh

In Avni's batch, the median salary that has been offered to other MBA students was 16 lakh, whereas the average salary for female students went up to 18.25 lakh. A lot of companies such as Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, Vedanta, and others visited the campus for the placement drive.

The Sambalpur institute also tweeted that for the Class 2021-23, IIM Sambalpur has recorded 100 per cent placement for all the students.

We feel proud to announce that IIM Sambalpur has successfully concluded its Placement Season for the MBA Batch 2021-23 with 100% Placement.



This year’s placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56% in first-time recruiters. pic.twitter.com/y2TCl4EOwI — IIM Sambalpur (@iim_sambalpur) March 29, 2023

"This year’s placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56 per cent in first-time recruiters," the institute tweeted.

In a blog post, IIM Sambalpur also stated that the average for the top 10 per cent of the batch is Rs 31.69 lakh per annum.

It said, "this season recorded the highest annual CTC offered at Rs 64.61 LPA (domestic) and Rs 64.15 LPA (international).