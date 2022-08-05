IIT-Delhi Academy Of Research & Queensland University Celebrates Its 100th Enrolment

UQIDAR (The University of Queensland & IIT-Delhi Academy of Research), the joint Academy of Research is celebrating the milestone of enrolling its 100th student in the academy in July 2022. The joint initiative aims to pave the way for students and academics to partner on projects addressing some of the most pressing issues affecting India and Australia.

Peter N Varghese AO, Chancellor, The University of Queensland said, “Global partnerships are a key element in UQ’s strategy. Our partnership with IITD reflects a shared vision, one that is committed to excellence and growth. To see students join us in this belief, and to transform into truly game-changing graduates, gives us immense pleasure. It is a privilege to be back in India to celebrate this achievement and the partnership more broadly.”

To be noted that the UQIDAR was founded in 2018 and is IITD’s first international joint Ph.D. program, enabling students to gain global qualifications from both institutions. With access to world-class facilities, resources, and dual supervision by UQ and IIT Delhi academics, students benefit from global expertise and access to diverse employment opportunities with international sponsors. The event happens to be a part of the Australian delegation’s visit to India.

Talking about both institution’s plans to expand this partnership further, Professor Deborah Terry AO, Vice-Chancellor and President of UQ, said “We are currently in discussion on how we can expand our partnership into other teaching and research fields, in areas of mutual interest to both Australia and India. I am a strong believer in collaboration, and at UQ, we are very aware of the importance of working with industry, governments, and other education and research institutions to achieve mutual goals.”

IIT Delhi Director's official statement

Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi said, “We are excited about our partnership with the University of Queensland. The joint Ph.D. Programme enables an excellent learning experience that exploits the synergy and complementarity in faculty expertise and research facilities. We believe the UQIDAR will enhance our internationalization and help in solving research problems in India and Australia.”

Over the past few years, students from across the globe have considered Queensland as their preferred destination for better scope in terms of academics, profession as well as standard of living. Being well connected with the rest of the world. Currently, Queensland is steering economic growth through expanded partnerships between research organizations, government, and educational institutions locally and internationally to enhance the state’s competitive strengths and create knowledge-based jobs for the future.

These partnerships are well facilitated by Study Queensland - the specialist international education and training (IET) unit of Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), the Government organization dedicated to promoting Queensland as a premier study destination and a preferred partner for education, training research, and innovation. For more details, students can go to the official website www.tiq.qld.gov.au