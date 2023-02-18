IIT Delhi builds 'Time Capsule' to lock in letters and postcards for 2047

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Delhi have designed and developed a time capsule that is scheduled to be opened in 2047. The time capsule is meant to store written letters or postcards by the people on their vision for India in 2047.

According to an official statement, the activity was part of an event organised by the Government of India that planned a "Time Capsule: Share Your Vision of India @ 2047" concept for the five-day National Philately Exhibition AMRITPEX 2023. The event concluded on February 15, at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

@IndiaPostOffice in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, has planned a “Time Capsule: Share Your Vision of India @2047” concept for the five-day National Philately Exhibition "AMRITPEX 2023". pic.twitter.com/ltOeELmQuD — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) February 14, 2023

IIT-D claims that the structure of Time Capsule is made of stainless steel, which weighs around 75 Kg and has 100 cm of height and 70 cm of base diameter. People can store letters or postcards of over 750 words.

Prof. Vikrant Karra and Prof. Jayant Jain from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi assisted the Department of Posts with the design, analysis, and fabrication of the state-of-the-art time capsule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also liked the idea behind the making of the Time Capsule. He took to Twitter on Saturday and retweeted IIT Delhi's Time Capsule post with the caption, "Interesting."

Know more about 'Time Capsule'

The Time Capsule has been designed as futuristic, mechanically superior, and protective of environmental degradation. It will capture what the people of India think today about the country's future.

The capsule will be opened in 2047, which will also mark the 100th year of Independence, to see how things have turned out. The technology will help match what people think today about the country's future.

The researchers at IIT Delhi and Union Ministry of Communications planned the procedures in accordance with the Department of Posts and in partnership with the Union Ministry of Culture to carry out the idea of the Time Capsule.

