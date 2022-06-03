IIT Delhi Student Wins World's Largest Coding Contest, TCS CodeVita; Wins $10,000

Tata Consultancy Services conducted the flagship global coding contest—CodeVita Season 10, where more than 1 lakh participants from 87 countries took on the coding challenge. The toughest technical contest was won by IIT Delhi's Kalash Gupta, who became the winner of TCS's flagship global coding contest—CodeVita Season 10. The CodeVita is one of the world's largest computer programming competitions and it holds a place in the Guinness World Records for the same.

In the coding contest, India secured the first position, while Chile and Taiwan remained the first and second runner-ups of the contest. After Kalash Gupta's win, he was felicitated by IIT Delhi director, Rangan Banerjee. Gupta said he never imagined securing the first position in such a tough challenge, but he said after this victory he is very excited about the prize money ($10,000), per media reports. He added by saying that he had thought of securing the third position.

TCS CodeVita: IIT Delhi student bags $10,000 reward, 2nd runner up gets $7,000 & 3rd winner receives $3,000

The first and second runners-up were awarded $7,000 and $3,000, respectively. The third runner-up who belonged to the Czech Republic received recognised by the TCS and was awarded a cash prize of $1000. As per the reports, all the four winners of the CodeVita contest will get an internship opportunity with TCS' Research and Innovation organization. Meanwhile, the names of 21 Indian students from different universities are featured in the list of the world's top coders. These students have also been called by TCS for an interview, and the four finalists will get an opportunity to solve all the 10 challenging coding problems.

CodeVita is a contest organised by the TCS that promotes programming as a sport to encourage young talents to show their skills against each other and solve intriguing real-life challenges.

Image: PTI