IIT Hyderabad Convocation 2023: 980 Degrees Conferred, Check List Of Gold Medalists Here

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated the 12th Convocation on Saturday, July 15. S Somanath, Secretary - Department of Space, Chairman - ISRO, and Chairman - Space Commission, was the Chief Guest of the event. A total of 966 students received 980 degrees (UG:309, PG: 561, Ph.D.: 110), with 4 Gold Medals & 38 Silver Medals. It is the highest number of graduates in a year so far. This number also includes the first-time graduating batch of our BTech in Artificial Intelligence & Bachelor in Design, along with 1st set of Online MTech Graduates. Motivating future leaders on this occasion with kind words, Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG, IITH, has declared the outgoing students as graduates.

Highlights

The convocation theme was celebrating India’s G20 Presidency

1st MTech graduate batch from Online Program and 1st Graduate batch from BTech in AI & BDes

1st time 500+ MTech Graduates receiving the degrees

G Karthik Balajifrom the Department of CSE received the President of India Gold Medal

Congratulating IITH graduates on occasion, S Somanath, Chairman – ISRO, said, “You all occupy the upper strata of our knowledge society, and it is vital that you integrate and apply your wisdom in ways that enable our country to evolve into a formidable economy, as the health of individuals decides the health of a country. I would like to extend to all of you my very best wishes as you take on the task of building the India of the future. Strive to bring benefits of your learning for the betterment of the society and the Nation.”

Sharing his delight on this momentous occasion, Dr BVR Reddy Garu, Chairman, BoG, said,“Let me take this opportunity to share my admiration for IIT Hyderabad, the premier educational institution in India, which stands as a testament to innovation, excellence, and academic brilliance. Graduates, as you leave the confines of this institution equipped with knowledge, skills, and a degree, remember that the power to shape the future is now in your hands. Embrace it with both enthusiasm and responsibility. Be bold in your ambitions, strive for excellence, and dare to dream big. Believe in the transformative power of technology and work tirelessly with unwavering dedication to create positive change.”

Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, presented the Institute Report for Academic Year 2022-2023 and added, “It was indeed a magnificent year of IIT Hyderabad, being Rank #3 and being in the league of the country’s most promising institutes. IITH supports 130+ Startups to date that as generated 1,000+ Jobs & 1,200+ Cr Revenue. In line with our motive to be a Global Knowledge Centre, we have announced1st-of-its-kindReal-time Learning of Credited Courses – Open to All Teaching(OAT)early this month. I am delighted to share that this year, IITH has been able to attract an opening JEE Advanced rank of #158 against #368 in 2022. This remarkable progress is a testament to the trust we have earned through the collective efforts of our exceptional faculty, staff, and students. I express my heartfelt gratitude to each and everyIITHian for your sincere dedication and hard work. We continue to make strides toward success through our relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to our growth. Together, we can accomplish even greater milestones in the future. I wish all the graduating students success in all their endeavors and advise them to be conscious of inclusive growth of the society together with their growth.”

Sharing his ecstasy on this momentous occasion, G Karthik Balaji said, “I am honored to receive the President's gold medal, and I am indebted to the institute for these last four years. They have been a period of great development on an academic as well as a personal level, and I'm grateful to the administration, the faculty, and my fellow students for this experience.

Gold Medallists of IIT Hyderabad class of 2023