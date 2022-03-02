IIT-M To Host 'Entrepreneurship Summit 2022'

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will host its seventh annual entrepreneurship event that will feature over 800 startups with the participation of over 715 colleges, starting on Thursday.

The premier institute's Entrepreneurship Cell will host the event, 'Entrepreneurship Summit 2022' from March 3-6 where Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the keynote address, a release from the institute said. According to Prof V Kamakoti, Director of the institute, "IIT Madras, over the last decade and half, has been concentrating on Entrepreneurship. We have been orienting ourselves towards translational research and we want our research to reach the society at large." "Many of our startups, through their hard work, have been of great use to society, including during the COVID times. The E-Summit is an important event that the Institute conducts specifically to provide a direction for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and those in the early stages of setting up a company," he said.

The summit will feature more than 800 startups and 5,000 students across India, the release added.

Aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, this edition of the annual summit will be conducted in an online mode with carefully-curated events and initiatives, the release added. PTI SA ROH ROH

